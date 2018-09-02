'E get wetin my mama tell me as I dey finish school. She say, e beta make you get kpali (school certificate) even if you no need am, than to need am, wen you no am'

Nigerian music star Tenientertainer wey real name Teniola Apata dey tell BBC News Pidgin.

If you reason am, wetinn Teniola tok even make sense on top why billionaire singer David Adeleke aka Davido dey do di compulsory National Youth Service Corpse for Nigeria, even if many pipo think say di singer no need am.

Teniola Apata aka tenientertainer na Nigerian music star wey dey sing special type of Afrobeat wey mix highlife wit hipop togeda.

She get very high spirit wey fit ginger you but...one tin wey she no send na pipo wey dey yab fat women.

