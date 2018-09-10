Inside di world of Kenya 'killer cop'

For di first time cameras enta di world of policeman for Kenya wey pipo dey chook mouth for im mata well-well.

E enta national mata afta mobile video show as e dey shoot and kill two men wey no hold weapon for broad daylight for 2017.

BBC Africa Eye join corporal Ahmed Rashid as e dey try to chase gangsters and criminals comot di streets of Eastleigh, Nairobi.

Reporter Jamal Osman hear from Rashid supporters and pipo wey dey kweshon im work, and ask Kenya authorities on how law and order be for di kontri.