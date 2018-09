At least two pipo including one pikin, don die afta gas explode for petrol station wey dey Lafia, Nasarawa state capital, north central Nigeria.

On top dis explosion, 30 pipo also wunjure and dem don cari dem go hospital.

BBC tori pesin Abdullahi Kaura Abubakar wey go di station tok say some of dis pipo wey wunjure dia skin burn wella.

As tins dey, nobodi sabi wetin start di blast but pipo wey dey ground say di gas cylinder, na im blow.