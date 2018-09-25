Senator Ademola Adeleke wey be di candidate of di People's Democratic Party for di govnorship election for Osun State, south west Nigeria say im no agree wit di decision of di election bodi INEC.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC bin cancel some votes for di Saturday election, come declare am inconclusive. Dem set rerun election for Thursday 27 September.

But di PDP candidate Senator Adeleke wey im party bin don reject di INEC decision before, say im go gree wit wetin di electoral commission tok.