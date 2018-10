As Nigeria dey celebrate 58 years since wen dem free from British colonial rule on 1 October.

For speech wey im use sama message give kontri pipo, President Muhammadu Buhari, say tins don change from how e be before.

E tok say corrupt pipo no get chance to tiff money as dem dey do before.

Goment bin declare public holiday so dat pipo go follow jolly di day.

Popular comedian, Emmanuel Edunjobi, a.k.a. EmmaOhMaGod, bin use correct Pidgin to sama Nigeria national anthem.

Na so BBC Pidgin enta street to see if oda Nigerians fit use Pidgin jolly dia national anthem.