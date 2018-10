As pikin wey still dey primary school for 1960, Pa Ben Iruemiobe bin stand wit odas for October 1, wen Nigeria get independence from Britain.

58 years later, im waka go back wit BBC Pidgin to di Tafawa Balewa Square for Lagos State wia di event bin happun to describe how im bin feel dat day.

