APC Govnorship aspirant Babajide Sanwo-Olu confident say victory sure

Babajide Sanwo-Olu and current Lagos state govnor, Akinwunmi Ambode dey battle diasef and di prize na Lagos, di heavyweight state for di kontri.

Today na di ruling party All progressives Congress (APC) govnorship primaries for Lagos State and Sanwo-Olu don already vote for St. Stephen's primary school, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island.

According to am dem don count vote finish for im ward.

Im opposition Govnor Akinwunmi Ambode dey Epe dey cast im vote.