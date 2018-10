Akinwunmi Ambode no gree vote even as supporters gada for im Epe House

Lagos State Govnor, Akinwunmi Ambode dey im house for Epe but im no gree come out to vote for di APC govnorship primaries wey dey happun all ova Lagos.

Ambode suppose for di Recreational Centre for Epe but many of im supporters dey hope say im go at least show greet dem outside im house.

Many of di supporters follow BBC tok say dem want Ambode to kontinu as govnor because im don do well for di last four years.

Odas dey vex say even if e no do well, e suppose do anoda term because all di APC govnors before am don do am like dat.