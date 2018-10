"Dem say make I kill my own pikin"

Meshack dey luck say e neva die. Because dem bin tell im mama say because e dey disabled, e suppose kill am wen e dey small.

Some women for Kenya like Florence and Lydia dey face serious hardship as friend and family don run leave dem because dem get disabled pikin wey dem no gree to kill.

Dem dey call dis kain tin infanticide.

For some area for Kenya, dem say dia culture allow dem use 'love to kill' pikin wey dey disabled because dem believe say dem don curse dem or evil spirit don possess dem.

According to Disability Rights International, 66% of mama dem for Kenya dey get dis kain pressure from family members.

Researchers don tok say di tin too much and pipo suppose do somtin.

Kenya goment neva put mouth for di mata for BBC.