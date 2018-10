Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress don announce say na Babajide Sanwo-Olu win Tuesday primary for Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

Chairman of di panel wey supervise di election, Clement Ebri, tok say Mr Sanwo-Olu defeat current govnor, Akinwunmi Ambode as get vote pass am.

Na di first time since 1999 wey ruling party for Lagos no gree nominate current govnor for second term.