Image copyright Twitter/Nigeria Army Image example Na since September dem begin find Major General Idris M Alkali rtd and dis na im car for Jos pond.

Nigeria Army tok Thursday say na only three motor dem don see for Du pond for Jos town wia dem dey investigate one retired army General wey miss.

Dis mata of Major General Idris M Alkali rtd wey miss since September don lead to oda tins wey army don find out and di mata dey shake town.

Tori from di 3 Division of Army for Plateau state, central Nigeria wey dey investigate di disappearance of di General tok say di tori wey dey spread for social media say dem don recover 11 motor and two deadi bodi na fake news.

According to press release wey Army tok tok pipo give tori pipo dem tok say, ''Dem don draw ear give Headquarters 3 Division Nigerian Army tori wey dey spread for social media on top di former Chief of Administration Major General Idri M Alkali (retired) wey miss''.

''For social media, tori say na eleven motor and two deadi bodi we recover na fake news'', Nigeria Army still tok.

Nigeria Army still tok say, ''Di Headquarters go like appreciate pipo wey get interest to find di senior office wey miss''.

Di soldiers dem share informate wit BBC News Pidgin say di three motor wey dem don see include;

Black Toyota Corolla motor wey belong to di missing general wit Kwara registration number

White Toyota Hiace bus wit Plateau state registration number

Red Rover motor wit Bauchi registration number

Di soldiers tok say di tori wey dey spread for social media say dem don recover 11 motor and two deadi bodi na fake news.

Tori be say, General Alkali miss as im dey travel through Jos last month.

Army don deny claim say dem comot one deadi bodi wey be di retired general.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusufu Buratai don give special task force order make dem quick quick find di general dead or alive.

Pesin wey no gree make BBC Pidgin mention im name say di task force don arrest at least 100 pipo for Du on top dis mata.