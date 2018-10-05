2019 Election: Confam list of APC Govnorship candidates
Nigeria rulling All Progressives Congress don release di names of dia Govnorship candidates wey go contest 2019 Gubernatorial election for 24 states for Nigeria.
Di National Working Committee confam names inside statement wey di acting National Publicity Secretary of di APC, Yekini Nabena release on Friday .
Dis final list na as di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don remind political parties say October 7 still be di deadline for dem to do dia primaries for 2019 general elections.
Oga Yekini say dem take di decision for di NWC meeting wey dem do on Thursday October 4, 2018.
Dis na di APC candidates wey go dey contest for 2019 govnorship elections:
1. Babajide Sanwo-Olu - Lagos state
2.Tonye Cole - Rivers state
3. Abubakar Sani Bello - Niger state
4. Great Ogboru - Delta state
5. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje - Kano state
6. Mohammed Abubakar - Bauchi state
7. Simon Lalong -Plateau state
8. Nasir El-Rufai - Kaduna state
9. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar - Jigawa state
10. Ahmed Aliyu - Sokoto state
11. Babaginda Umara-Zulum - Borno state
12. Mai Mala Buni - Yobe state
13. Abubakar A. Sule
14. Emmanuel Jimme - Benue state
15.Nsima Ekere - Akwa-Ibom state
16. Adebayo Adelabu - Oyo state
17. Dapo Abiodun - Ogun state
18. Owan Enoh - Cross River state
19. Inuwa Yahaya - Gombe state
20. Sunny Ogboji - Ebonyi state
21. Sani Abubakar Danladi - Taraba state
22. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu - Kebbi state
23. Aminu Bello Masari- Katsina state
24. Uche Ogah - Abia state