Nigeria rulling All Progressives Congress don release di names of dia Govnorship candidates wey go contest 2019 Gubernatorial election for 24 states for Nigeria.

Di National Working Committee confam names inside statement wey di acting National Publicity Secretary of di APC, Yekini Nabena release on Friday .

Dis final list na as di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don remind political parties say October 7 still be di deadline for dem to do dia primaries for 2019 general elections.

Oga Yekini say dem take di decision for di NWC meeting wey dem do on Thursday October 4, 2018.

Dis na di APC candidates wey go dey contest for 2019 govnorship elections:

1. Babajide Sanwo-Olu - Lagos state

Govnor Akinwunmi Ambode bin lose APC govnorship ticket to Sanwo-Olu inside primary election wey cause plenti confusion

2.Tonye Cole - Rivers state

Tonye Cole na di oga of Sahara Oil

3. Abubakar Sani Bello - Niger state

4. Great Ogboru - Delta state

No be today Great Ogboru begin contest to be govnor for Delta

5. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje - Kano state

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje na di current govnor of Kano

6. Mohammed Abubakar - Bauchi state

7. Simon Lalong -Plateau state

8. Nasir El-Rufai - Kaduna state

Nasir El-Rufai na di former Minister of Nigeria capital city, Abuja before im become Govnor of Kaduna state

9. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar - Jigawa state

10. Ahmed Aliyu - Sokoto state

11. Babaginda Umara-Zulum - Borno state

12. Mai Mala Buni - Yobe state

13. Abubakar A. Sule

14. Emmanuel Jimme - Benue state

15.Nsima Ekere - Akwa-Ibom state

Nsima Ekere na di oga Niger Delta Development Commission before e win di APC ticket.

16. Adebayo Adelabu - Oyo state

17. Dapo Abiodun - Ogun state

Image copyright Dapo Abiodun/facebook

18. Owan Enoh - Cross River state

19. Inuwa Yahaya - Gombe state

20. Sunny Ogboji - Ebonyi state

21. Sani Abubakar Danladi - Taraba state

22. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu - Kebbi state

23. Aminu Bello Masari- Katsina state

Image copyright Aminu Bello Masari/facebook

24. Uche Ogah - Abia state