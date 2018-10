Image copyright Jimi Agbaje/Facebook

Jimi Agbaje on Friday become di candidate wey go contest for 2019 Govnorship election for Lagos state under Nigeria main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party.

Agbaje use 1100 to win im rival Adedeji Doherty wey get 742 votes for di party primaries.

Dis na di second time Jimi Agbaje dey contest for govnor of Lagos afta im come out as di PDP candidate for 2015 but current govnor Akinwunmi Ambode win am.