Cameroon tanker explosion don destroy 60 houses, kill one pesin

One oil tanker explosion for Douala, Cameroon wey happen early mor-mor on Friday October 5 don kill one pesin come destroy 60 houses.

Police tok say, "E neva dey clear wetin cause di explosion but we sabi say di tanker bin dey carry waste for one French company. Apart from one pesin wey die, one pesin wound and four odas dey miss."

Dis tanker explosion dey happun just nearly two days to Sunday presidential election for Cameroon.

Katakata full di Nouvelle Route Bessengue area wia di explosion happen.

Michael Wakam wey see di accident tell tori pipo Xinhau say pipo bin dey rush comot for dia house dey go nowhere.