"I dey run for president to destroy old system"

Co-founder of di ‘Bring Back Our Girls’ movement, Oby Ezekwesili, don declare to contest for president of Nigeria for 2019.

Madam Ezekwesili, wey be former education minister, dey run under Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN.

On Sunday 7 October, di main opposition People's Democratic Party, PDP, choose former vice president Atiku Abubakar as dia candidate.

Di ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, also announce say na President Muhammadu Buhari be dia flagbearer for next year election.

Image copyright Haye Okoh Image example Nigeria first lady, Aisha Buhari, vex for Twitter say APC primaries no pure

Madam Ezekwesili say she join di race to end di reign of all those old politicians wey continue chop di kontri dry.

“I offer myself to lead di pipos movement to permanently terminate di mediocre politicians”

“We go break evri barrier down wey wan stop us to achieve a new Nigeria." She explain.

She explain give say her administration go focus on four major agenda.

To grow high standard of living by real GDP per capital

To increase adult literacy and make sure say education be priority

To increase life expectancy

To build strong kontri and create job for young pipo.

With dis declaration, Madam Oby Ezekwesili don join di number of candidates wey dey challenge President Buhari for 2019.

ACPN chairman, Ganiu Galadima, say di choice of Oby Ezekwesili represent hope for Nigeria.