Ghana match wit Sierra Leone no go get head again

Ghana two matches wit Sierra Leone to qualify for next year Africa Cup of Nations no go get head again as Confederation of African Football CAF don cancel am.

Di two kontris suppose play on di 11th and on di 14th of October but di match no go hold again.

FIFA bin suspend Sierra Leone from international football because of how dia goment bin interfere wit football matters for di kontri.

Di ban come afta di Sierra Leone anti-corruption commission (ACC) no allow two Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) oga dem enta dia office until dem clear dia name from di corruption charge.

FIFA bin say dem go lift di suspension if di kontri goment allow di football oga dem resume office and take control of di SLFA bank account.

But as di Sierra Leone Football Association don fail to mit FIFA conditions make goment no dey chook hand inside football mata, dia match wit Ghana don pay di price.