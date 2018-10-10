Ghana prayer camp wia dem dey chain pipo wey get mental problem

Plenti pipo wey get mental problem for Ghana dey run go church to get healing. For dis church, dem dey use chain dey chain pipo wey come to get healing.

For oda place in di West African kontri, na inside small cage dem dey put patients.

Ghana authorities plan na to do training give di pipo behind dis tin.

Watch dis expose video to see wetin pipo with mental health problem dey face for Ghana for di hand of pipo wey claim say dem fit hellep dem.