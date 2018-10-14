Kanye West dance to Wizkid and Burna boy songs for Uganda

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kanye West come to shoot video for Uganda

American rapper Ye wey be Kanye West before, don land for Uganda to shoot music video. E carri im wife America Kim Kardashian join bodi enta di African kontri.

As e land, video of wia im dey dance one Nigerian singer Wizkid song just begin trend for social media.

Kanye West wey recently change im name to Ye and im wife dey lodge for di popular Chobe Safari Lodge for Murchison Falls National Park.

Tori be say as di rapper land for di lodge, operators of di lodge discharge pipo wey bin book to stay for dia come refund dem 200% of di money dem pay, dis na to allow only Kanye West stay jolli for di hotel.

Kanye West also jam anoda song by Nigerian singer Burna Boy, wey di title na Ye.