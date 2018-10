Man wey hold moni pass for Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote say malnutrition na major problem for Nigeria.

Dangote wey be big bizness man wey get companies for different kontris, say malnutrition wey many pikin dem dey suffer for Africa, dey affect how dem go even take perform for school.

"Even if you bring teachers from America, dem no go fit perform any magic. Pikin wey no dey chop well, no go fit develop im brain very well. Na dat one dem dey call stunted growth," im tok.

October 17 evri year na International Day to end Poverty and one of di tins wey United Nations dey take measure poverty, na hunger and malnutrition.

Through di Aliko Dangote Foundation, im dey try to reduce di number of pipo wey dey die from malnutrition and disease.