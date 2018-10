Image copyright Togo Football Federation Image example Adewale Olufade aka James Olufade don play club football for Togo and Cameroon

Gambia Football Federation write petition to Confederation of African Football (Caf) against Togo on Thursday say dem use player wey no from dia kontri play AFCON qualifier match.

Dem say Togo player Adewale Olufade no qualify to play for 'Di Sparrowhawks' wen di team play 1-1 draw wit 'Di Scorpions' on October 12 .

Gambia Football Federation - GFF dey protest say Olufade na Nigerian im be and e no qualify to play for Togo.

Di GFF for letter to Caf tok say even di way Togo spell di player name for dia team sheet get as e be as for di matchform, dem write "Adewale Oloufade but for Caf system dem register am as James Adewale Olufade."

Wetin players need to play for anoda kontri

Under Fifa law, if any player wan play for anoda national team im need to fulfil dis criteria: