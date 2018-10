Former Aviation Minister for Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode say im support pipo to vote President Muhammadu Buhari comot, even though im friend Nnamdi Kanu, wey be leader of IPOB say make im followers no go vote.

"IPOB go free Biafra and we no go follow do any election until wen we don get referendum," Kanu bin tok for im speech wey almost reach 1 hour on Sunday.