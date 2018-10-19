Visionscape or PSP? Lagosians dey react to sanitation palava

Di Lagos State House of Assembly say make sanitary company, Visionscape, stop dia work for di state as dia hand bin no dey inside wen dem start work.

Di Speaker of di House, Mudashiru Obasa, on Thursday tok say di company bin no get clearance from di House like wetin law tok.

E order make di Commissioner of Finance stop to dey pay di company goment money and say make di pipo from di Private Sector Partnerships (PSP) start to dey do dia work again.

BBC News Pidgin bin try to reach Visionscape to put mouth for di mata, but dem neva ansa.

But Lagosians don put mouth to tok which kain sanitary service dem prefer for di state.