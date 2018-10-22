Two years old Suleiman Buhari no fit play wella like oda pikin dem because e dey blind.

But no be so life don always be for am.

Wen dem born Suleiman, im be pikin wey im eye dey see wella, wey dey fit see road play wit oda pikin dem.

Im life change one day wen im mama discover say di pikin eye begin swell up.

"Wen e be one year, im eye come dey red and im eye ball come swell up," she tok.

As e be say she no get moni to take am go hospital, dem just buy eye medicine for shop give am.

"Na afta dat one we discover say im no fit see again and I no happy at all for im condition".

Suleiman dey among di 35 pikin dem wey get one eye problem or anoda for Ruga community for Abuja, Nigeria capital city. But di tin be say na only Suleiman don blind.

Ibrahim Kana wey be eye doctor for Ministry of Health, say im don investigate di mata for Ruga community and say for Suleiman case, na measles make am to blind.

E say dem don treat about 300 pipo for di community for different eye palava and many of di pikin dem na apollo dey worry dem.

E come explain give say di environment for di area dey kontribute to di wahala as dem no get beta water and wia to go toilet.

Minister for Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello bin don visit di community and promise say goment go chook eye for di mata.

Also plenti medical pipo from di FCT and World Health Organisation don visit di community to check di pipo eyes.