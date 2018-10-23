Young Nigerians create app to discover earthquake before e happun

Di NASA Space App Challenge hackathon na competition wey di National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA for USA dey arrange around di world to bring old and young pipo from different backgrounds to come reason how to take solve different palava wey dey worry human beings dem.

Dis hackathon dey hold for di second time for Rivers state capital, Port Harcourt, south-south Nigeria and e dey bring participants wey go form teams to design solution for different categories under 48 hours.

Team lead for di hackathon, Tamunotonye Harry tell BBC Pidgin tori pesin Karina Igonikon say, "di competition dis year dey all about finding innovative solutions to palava wey dey for earth and space using data and information wey NASA don provide and winners for dis stage go enta di global bid wey involve projects of winners from oda kontris and di eventual winner go go NASA for USA."

Di eleven participants wey enta di two days competition for Port Harcourt form three teams an d Team SIBA come win wit dia SOS Relief App.

Dis SOS Relief App according to di team na automated relieving system wey fit detect natural disaster for di environment, alert pipo to take preventive measures before kasala burst.

Di app fit detect natural disaster like flooding, volcano, earth quake and wild fire.

One of di judges, Agbadi Mustapha Eleyawa say di app dey very important relevant for kontri like Nigeria wey don experience natural disasters like flooding before.

"Di team wey win, dia project dey really address wetin dey affect communities for example flood for south south and just recently for Abuja, we experience earth tremor."

Di NASA Space App hackathon also hold for oda cities for Nigeria like Abia, Ado Ekiti, Akure, Benin City, Enugu, Ile Ife, Jos and Lagos.