Africa leaders wey don tey looooong for office
As Cameroon don swear in President Paul Biya for im seven time for office, we sef dey torch light all dem Africa presidents wey don tey for office and neva wan waka.
-
Getty Images
NUMBER 1. Teodoro Obiang Nguema, of Equatorial Guinea don tanda as presido for 39 years. E become president afta im do military coup for August 1979 remove im uncle, Francisco Macias Nguema from office. Teodoro Obiang na di African president wey don tay pass for office.
-
PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
NUMBER 2. Cameroon Presido Paul Biya dey im 36 years for office. Im kontri pipo just recently swear am in for di number seven time. Katakata and fight plus plenti protest na im dem take finish di presidential election. Biya na di Africa oldest president, im dey 85 years.
-
FOREIGN AND COMMONWEALTH OFFICE
NUMBER 3. Yoweri Museveni, Uganda president for 32 years. Im enta office for 1986 afta im do coup remove Idi Amin as president. Museveni dey do five time as president and for December 2017, Uganda Constitution amendment remove age limit for president. Di amendment mean say Museveni fit become life president.
-
MOHSEN AL FAKI
NUMBER 4. Omar al-Bashir, don dey rule Sudan for 29 years now. Im become president afta im do coup remove democratically elected president for 1989. Bashir na di first president wey International Criminal Court find guilty of crime even though im still be president.
-
FOREIGN AND COMMONWEALTH OFFICE
NUMBER 5. Idriss Deby - Chad presido since 1990. Dis na im 28 years for office.
-
FREEDOM4E
NUMBER 6. Isaias Afewerki na Eritrea first president. Im enta office since di kontri independence for 1993. Dis na im 25 years for office.