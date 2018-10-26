'Na so men dey spoil small pikin future'

Plenti pipo for Nigeria capital, Abuja enta road on Thursday 25 October to shout say dem want justice for 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbaje wey just die.

Ogbaje die for Benue State Teaching Hospital as she no survive di serious Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and oda complications wey happun to her. One Upper Area Court for Benue don hold two men wey dem accuse say na di rape wey dem dey rape di girl since 9-years-old na im cause di condition wey come kill her so.

Many pipo, especially women and old students of Federal Government Girls’ College Gboko, cari vex go Abuja say dem no go gree if goment no do justice to di mata.

Video by: Dooshima Abu, BBC News Pidgin, Abuja