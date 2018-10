Fear-fear for Abuja as Shiites dey plan anoda march

Some resident of Abuja Nigeria’s capital say dia mind no settle at all on top wetin go happun if members of di Islamic Movement of Nigeria do dia Arbaeen waka today.

Di na sake of say di one wey di group do for Zuba area, on Saturday bin cause kwanta between dem and military and three pipo die.

Meanwhile security don beef up for different strategic location for di capital. Around di Nyanya-Nasarawa axis, dey tin sef don cause plenti go-slow.