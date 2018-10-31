Di Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Tuesday, make final ruling on Ghana FA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi as dem impose lifetime ban on am from all football-related activities.

Following FIFA en decision, most Ghanaians enter social media dey talk say di ban go set good example to sports administrators.

BBC Pidgin reporter Favour Nunoo also hit streets of Accra dey find out wat people make of di final FIFA verdict on Nyantakyi, some reveal say make FIFA seize en TV sets for house saf so say he no fit watch football saf for house.

Kwesi Nyantakyi make global news headlines after BBC Africa Eye den Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigation reveal say he be involved in football corruption.