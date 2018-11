Farida Bedwei bin grow to sabi and like superheroes well-well, but she come discover say none of dem dey live with cerebral palsy wey she get.

Dat one na im ginger her to create her own.

Di character for di comic book wey dem dey call Karmzah get her powers wen she cari for her crutches wey dey help her condition as she too get cerebral palsy.

Di Ghanaian artist dey hope say e go improve di way wey society dey treat pipo wey get disabilities.