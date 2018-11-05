Meet man wey read di whole Bible still no believe say God dey

Meet Bayo Opadeyi, computer programmer wey come from family wia dia religion na Christianity of di Catholic type but later come decide say im no go dey pray again because to am, God no dey.

Christianity na wetin Opadeyi sabi from pikin so tey when e reach 14 years e decide to come dey strong for religion and carri God mata for head.

E decide to read di whole Bible – front to back. But na from dia e begin kwesion if true true God dey until di point wia im come ‘deconvert’.

Today, Opadeyi say im no dey pray (because im no wan dey tok to imsef), e no dey follow any religion and dey always vex wen forms wey im wan fill no get chance for pesin to say 'I no Christian or Muslim'.