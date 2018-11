Peaceful protest ontop di flood wey don sack pipo and business comot parts of southern Nigeria turn bloody on Monday as security escort shoot kill one pesin inside one community, for Rivers State.

Pesin wey see as evritin happen tell BBC Pidgin say "kasala burst wen some police escort wey dey pass come shoot di youths wey dey protest for close range like dat, come kill one of dem wey die on di spot".

Odas sustain different injury, according to Harrison wey be vulcanizer wey dey work for Nkpolu Rumuigbo junction, for Obio Akpor.

"Na dia di youths vex come begin destroy many tins including dat fast food wey Dey dia, den burn down those two trucks."

See foto of wetin dey make di students protest:

Image example One of di trucks carry wood while di one one na tanker.

Image example Dem use di table and some tins block di road as dem dey protest

Tori be say di youths for area for come out in di morning do peaceful protest waka say make gofment come do sometin about di foood wey don sack pipo and business dem comot for di area for over three months now.

Oda Pipo wey dey sell tins for di area wey see as e happen say one police man follow injury for di kasala wey burst.

By di time BBC NEWS Pidgin reach di area, police pipo don tanda for di area dey control tins as Pipo wey dey waka gats to raise up dia hands and motor don dey pass for di area.