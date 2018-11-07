Meet 7-year-old photographer wey dey snap celebrities

Moyinoluwa Oluwaseun na 7-years-old photographer wey don become popular jingle among big-big celebrities for Nigeria.

She don dey do her foto work since she dey 4-years-old and dey make wave for photography world.

Celebrities like Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Falz, Teddy-A, Oga Bello and DJ Enimoney don pose make she snap dem pishor.

Na from family of foto pipo she come from as dem full her side.

Image copyright Ariyike Photografy Image example Morounfoluwa, di small sister of Moyinoluwa, na her assistant

Her grandmama, papa, mama and her 5-year-old sister all na photographers.

Moyinoluwa tok say na her papa dey ginger her.

Di papa, Adetifa Oluwaseun tok say im no dey take Moyinoluwa education play.

"I dey tell am say, before she fit do foto, she must first do well for school."

Moyinoluwa say she no go ever stop to be photographer because e dey sweet am for belle.

Image copyright Ariyike Photografy Image example Nigerian rapper Falz (L) na one of di big celebrities wey don follow Moyinoluwa work

"If pipo tell you say you no sabi do am, show di pipo say you sabi do am," na so she tok.

