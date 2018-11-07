NYSC go investigate how corps member begin sell fuel for filling station

Di National Youth Service Corps NYSC for Nigeria, saydem go investigate how one of dia members take end up for filling station as fuel pump attendant, wey dey sell petrol.

BBC Pidgin bin see Babangida Yahaya for one private filling station for Kano State, northern Nigeria wia im wear NYSC uniform dey sell fuel for customers.

Di corper wey say im study Petroleum Engineering for East African University for Uganda, explain give BBC tori pesin Mansur Abubakar say na for di filling station im dey serve.

But di oga patapata for NYSC for Kano State, Ladan Baba, don tell BBC Pidgin say di service no dey post dia members go filling station.

"We no dey send corps members go filling station," im tok.

"Mix up dey here. Di tin wey happun be say we get request from A.A Rano Nigeria Limited say make we send corper as accountant or oda admin officers. Dem suppose dey dia accounts department and do some admin work.

"Dat Babangida Yahaya we post am go dia for admin work, no be to sell fuel. Dat one dey wrong, no be wetin dem say dem go do wit di corps members we give dem," im tok.

Im add say dem go investigate di mata and if na fuel attendant work dem dey use di corps member for, say NYSC go withdraw am sharp sharp send am go anoda place.

Image example Babangida Yahaya say im dey help oda fuel pump attendants wit im knowledge

National Youth Service Corps NYSC na by force one year service wey graduates for Nigeria wey dey below di age of 30 must do. Na goment scheme, and most of dem dey teach for school, work for goment agencies or private companies.

Di corps member tell BBC say no be say dem carri am make fuel pump attendant for di filling station, say na im dey use im free mind do di work, wen e see say pipo don plenti.

"Na all about service," di corper Babangida Yahaya tok.

"As I dey here, I dey serve di community, I dey helep oda pump attendants wit di knowledge wey I get for University."