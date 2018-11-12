"Di pesin wey no get belle before, I don give am belle. I don turn pesin to Buhari. I don turn pesin to Mandela. I don make black pesin oyibo."

Na so Hakeem 'Effects' Onilogbo take describe di kain work im dey do for Nigeria feem industry, Nollywood.

Di kain work way Hakeem dey do na wetin dem dey call feem trick or 'special effects makeup artist'.

Image example Hakeem Onilogbo tok say make pipo 'no settle for less'

E don reach 12 years wey Hakeem start di feem trick work and e tok say pesin wey no like blood no fit do di work.

But di blood wey Hakeem dey use no be pesin blood.

E tok say "No be human blood o, na blood wey we put dis and dat togeda."

"Africa get talent." Hakeem tok say na im environment dey ginger am very well.

Image example Hakeem dey always use im wife, Eki Osagie, as di model for im feem trick

Hakeem don do plenti effects since e start to dey do dis feem trick work and im say na im environment dey ginger am.