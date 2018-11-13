To carri belle for yoursef na one tin, but to carri belle for anoda pesin pikin, dat na anoda tori.

Welcome to di world of surrogacy: women wey dey carri anoda pesin pikin inside dia belle for nine months.

"I fit carri belle for anybodi, so far as say di pesin go dey happy at last." Dat na wetin Mayowa wey be surrogate mama for one couple wey dey find pikin for di past 17 years tell BBC Pidgin.

Like most women wey dey carri anoda pesin pikin for dia belle, na usually women wey no dey fit carri belle for one reason or anoda dem dey do am for.

Mayowa say afta she born, di parents of di pikin go compensate her, mostly wit moni, to show appreciation for di help she do for dem.

Image example Mayowa say di belle wey she cari na for husband and wife wey don dey find pikin for 17 years now

Anoda surrogate mama, Favour George, say to fit be surrogate mama, dem go check your health see if you dey fit, den take care of you throughout di pregnancy.

But she no gree tok how much dem dey pay dem, say "all na help we dey give so di couple dem sef fit carri dia own pikin as me sef get my own," she tok.

Image example Thaddeus tok say surrogacy dey priceless

Olaronke Thaddeus, wey start online platform to pipo to to connect surrogate mothers, tok say "e dey priceless."

Di platform dey join surrogate mothers, egg donors, sperm donors, surrogacy lawyers, agencies and fertility clinics.

She say "dia is no amount of money wey you fit pay for dis service."

She no tok if dem dey pay di women wey carry di belle.

Surrogacy na big tin for oda kontris and popular pipo like kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union don use am to born dia pikin.

Story: Karina Igonikon

Video: Sarah Tiamiyu