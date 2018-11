Central Bank of Nigeria bin launch Cashless Policy for Lagos state for 2012 to reduce di amount of raw cash pipo dey cari waka.

To make sure say dis cashless policy enta Nigeria well-well by 2020, CBN introduce tins like POS, online transfer, internet banking and oda methods pipo fit use to pay without cash.

Na dis one make BBC Pidgin cari waka enta streets of Lagos to see weda e dey possible to buy tins, even if you carri money for pocket.

Story: Ogechi Obidiebube

Video: Gift Ufuoma