"Wetin my eye see inside Nigerian prison"

On 26 August 2018, Nigeria police arrest 57 guys for Lagos south-west, ontop homosexual accuse and cultism. Wole Ojo na one of dem.

Like play like play, im say im spend 10 days for Ikoyi prison, Lagos as im dey try get bail for im freedom.

Those 10 days wey im spend na sometin im say im no go ever forget.

'Prison na hell'

"Dem first cari us enta one place dem call welcome cell,. Dat place na hell. If you see how dem dey beat pipo all night, nobodi fit sleep, piss or drink water or stretch leg. Dem put like 150 pipo wey just come dat night inside one small space. Di next morning dem cari us come out, scrape all our head wit blade. Na like 10 or 15 blade wey dem use for like 100 pipo. Afta dat one, dem collect our record come separate us inside different cells. I pay N10,000 inside cell to inmates to get space sleep under bed."

Image copyright Twitter/SirWoley Image example Wole say im experience for prison make am appreciate freedom wella

'We no dey collect money from inmates'

As at August 2018, na 3012 prisoners dey inside Ikoyi prison although na 800 e suppose fit cari.

Assistant Comptroller of Prison, Aremu Adegboyega tell BBC Pidgin say although overcrowding na issue, wetin Wole accuse say dem dey collect money from inmates no be true.

"Actually overcrowding dey but we dey manage dem based on di available space wey we get, we dey supervise and monitor di food wey dem dey eat, we dey give dem beans, garri and rice everyday."

"Wetin federal goment dey drop na im we dey give dem, we dey classify prisoners but no officer go ever maltreat any prisoner because dem no get moni to pay our work na to take care and look afta dem." Na so Adegboyega tok.