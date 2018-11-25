Image copyright AFP Image example Lecturers don dey beg for funding for schools and dem for a long time now

Two meetings don fail, more than 21 days don waka since Nigeria University lecturers begin strike sake of three demands dem want from goment.

But since e be like say strike and negotiation no dey work togeda see oda tins wey ASUU fit take pepper goment.

Show goment dia money

One of ASUU wahala na say goment no dey provide school wit di money wey dem need to to run di school and goment answer be say di kontri no get money for wetin dem want.

"Make di union do dia research well cari fact enta dia tok-tok so wen goment say no money dem go fit block dem say hold brake, for your income dis year una get so and so surplus money wey you fit give us for our wahla." One University Professor tell BBC News Pidgin

Sunday Edeko wey be Professor of Law for Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State, south-south Nigeria call dis one na negotiation with hard facts.

Propaganda

Propaganda na wen you put messages for media and social media to change pipo mind on top mata wey you want make dem gree your side.

On top dis mata na University education helep moi mata wey goment agree wit di Academic Staff Union of Universities since September 2017 go turn be di propaganda, according to Professor Edeko wey no gree join di ASUU strike.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Strike by lecturers na one of di tins wey dey delay Nigerian students for public schools

Im tink say if plenti pipo know about your wahala by say you put am for media, e fit move goment hand.

If you put am for TV or radio or social media sef, e fit bring more pipo mouth enta di mata even international bodies dem.

ASUU fit sue Federal Goment

Court case na anoda option for Nigeria university lecturers to pepper goment sake of dia demand. Wen pipo gree say dem go do sometin and dem no do am na breach of contract and you get right to sue.

Professor Edeko wey even threaten to sue ASUU if dem disturb am to join dia current strike, tok say true-true Federal Goment bin fail wen dem no do wetin dem agree with di lecturers union but dem fit tok say situation don change since di time dem make di promise.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Yes goment do breach of contract but di situation different

E say, "but wetin I go tok now na say goment dey in breach of contract, but goment go fit argue say based on how tins bin dey by how dem dey now, dem no go fit abide by dia side of di contract."

Na only if any of dis tin no work na im you fit try protests because e get way dem fit hijack am. Di prof add.