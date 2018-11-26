Di Senator wey dey represent Rivers south east senatorial district, Magnus Ngei Abe, sidon wit BBC News Pidgin tok about some of di mata wey dey shele as im still dey ginger to be di govnorship flag bearer for All Progressives Congress for Rivers State, southern Nigeria.

Im tok about di quarrel between im and Minister for Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as well as di riverine and upland argument for wia di next guvnor suppose come from, say na di turn of Rivers south east senatorial district wia Ogoni pipo dey, to produce di next govnor.

Hear di remaining tori for dis ogbonge video.

By Karina Igonikon