Nigeria Education Minister Adamu Adamu

Nigeria goment on Wednesday reduce cost form for JAMB, NECO and Basic Education Certificate wey be major exams wey students dey take enta high institution for di country.

Di new cost wey President Muhammadu Buahri approve go start from January 2019, according to Nigeria Minister Education Adamu Adamu wey make di announcement afta Federal Executive Council.

JAMB form drop from 5000 naira to 3500 naira, and NECO form reduce from 11350 to 9850 naira while cost for Basic Education Certificate Examination reduce from 5500 to 4000.

Oga Adamu Adamu say di exam agencies no be source of income to goment, say dem suppose to dey only raise money wey go cover di cost of operation, na why dem reduce di cost of forms.

But as dia (NECO and JAMB) returns to goment don too increase from less dan 60 million from 2010 - 2016 to 15 billion for 2017, e don show say dem fit reduce di money wey dem dey charge, according to di Minister.