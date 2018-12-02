Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO

African kontris follow for di nearly 200 kontris wey gada for Poland to tok about climate change and how dem go fit make tins beta to save di planet.

Climate change na how di weather pattern and conditions for earth don change over di years and sabi pipo say di activities wey man dey do get hand inside di change.

COP 24 na di unofficial name for di 24th Conference of di Parties to di United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and di ogbonge meeting suppose benefit African kontris.

Climate change don affect Africa in many ways, but dis na three ogbonge reasons why dis kain meetings on top how di weather dey change sake of human activity dey very important for di continent.

Natural disaster

Of all di wahala wey climate change don cause, na drought dey worri pipo pass. Drought, na serious shortage of wata both from rain plus di one wey dey inside ground.

As rainfall don seriously reduce especially for desert areas for Africa, many kontris dey suffer from food shortage and hunger.

According to Oxfam inside one 2017 report, for East Africa alone, "nearly thirteen million pipo for Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia dey dangerously hungry."

Natural disaster like flooding dey very common for Africa. As di level of wata for sea dey rise due to climate change, any heavy rain mean say wata go over flow from sea enta were human being dey live.

Flooding dey destroy house dem, farm plus kill pipo. According to di World Health Organisation, natural disaster don triple since di 1960's and di result na over 60,000 deadibodi evri year.

Image copyright Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us Image example Ethiopia goment dey gada cows togeda to feed dem as food no dey again sake of drought.

Wata scarce

Climate change dey affect West African kontris well-well especially for di mata of wata.

Di wata level for different part of West Africa don drop wella.

From di Akosombo dam Ghana dey relay on to produce light, to river Niger wey Mali depend on for wata plus transport, to di Lake Chad wey dey sustain farming, fishing and cattle rearing for five different kontris, Niger, Chad, Nigeria, Cameroon and Central African Republic, di wata level don drop serious sotay e dey affect di life of di pipo wey dey live around di area.

For di low level of wata for Lake Chad and all di areas wey dey around di Sahara desert, dey create oda big palava dem like migration, desertification, insecurity for west Africa.

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP Image example Many African kontris experience heavy flood for 2018 including dis town Aboisso, near Abidjan, Cote D'viore

Health palava

Many health issues dey happun sake of di change wey human activity don cause for weather. Climate change don cause too much air pollution so air no clean again.

According to WHO, between 2030 and 2050, dis change for weather go cause additional death of about 250,000 pipo sake of kwashiokor, malaria and stress from heat, and as Africa no get beta healthcare, dem no go fit provide dia pipo di kain helep wey dem go need wen dat time come.