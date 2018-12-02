Nigeria Super Falcons land Abuja di kontri capital, afta dem conquer Africa for Ghana to retain dia title as champions for Women Cup of Nations.

Di Falcons wey arrive di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport happi on top how dem make di kontri proud.

Di Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari bin dey ground to welcome dem.

Defender Onome Ebi tell BBC Pidgin say dis win don ginger di team ahead of di world cup for France next year.

"Dis one don show say we don ready for di world cup and we no dey go dia to just go participate but to pass semi-final," she tok.

Di Falcons bin play Banyana Banyana of South Africa for di final competition wia dem win 4-3 for penarity.