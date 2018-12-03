Image copyright Bowen university/facebook Image example Bowen University say dem get zero tolerance to drug abuse

Some students of Bowen University for Osun state, South-West Nigeria don provoke afta di school authorities nack dem suspension till thy kingdom come ontop of drug test.

Tori be say some of di students wey dem suspend provoke do riot sotay dem set fire for parts of di school.

Pictures wey show as fire dey burn somewia don begin spread for social media say dat place wey fire dey burn na hostel for Bowen University.

But Dr Kayode Ogunleye wey be di Registrar of di school tell BBC News Pidgin say evritin dey "cool and calm" for di school and classes dey go on fine-fine. E no gree confam di fire tori but e say some students do "small demonstration".

"I no know anytin about any fire but na true say some students get some kain reaction afta dem chop suspension, evritin don calm for campus now"

"We suspend some students because of issues like drug abuse, disobedience and insubordination. We even call dia mama and papa tell dem why we dey suspend dia pikin dem. As Christian school, we get zero tolerance for dis kain tins. You wan make we dey produce drug addicts for our school?" Na so Ogunleye tok.

Image copyright Bowen University/facebook Image example Dem suspend di students because some no gree go chapel

Meanwhile, one female student of di school wey we no go write her name to protect her identity tell BBC News Pidgin say na 100 students dem suspend and she be one of dem.

"Dem suspend me for reason wey no get head. Na 100 of us dem suspend because of drug tests, say we late come chapel, we no gree go devotion and so many oda tins. No wahala sha, I don alredi dey house." Na so she tok.

Di school authority say dem still dey investigate di mata and dem go give all students chance to defend diasef.

Bowen University wey be Baptist church get am, na one of di many private Christian universities for Nigeria. Most of dis kain schools get very strict rules and regulations wey some feel say dem no dey necessary for young pesin wey dey higher institution.