Rasheedat Ajibade: Di street champion wey conquer Africa wit Super Falcons

Ajibade Rasheedat na tear rubber champion for African women football.

Di striker follow Nigeria Super Falcons wey win di trophy for di number nine time for Ghana on Saturday.

But before she win dat one, Rasheedat bin don carri crown as one of di best female freestyle footballers for Nigeria.

For 'street', na Lion dem dey call her because of wetin she dey carri ball do.

Video journalist: Dan Ikpoyi