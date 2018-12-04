Di man wey learn mechanic work for YouTube

As e be, many pipo dey think say na pesin wey no know book dey go learn mechanic work. But Taiwo Abiri wey graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University for Ile Ife, say no be so.

Taiwo tori start wen im begin watch videos for internet of how mechanics dey repair different kain tins. Small small, im begin dey do wetin im dey watch.

Now, Taiwo get like five pipo wey im dey teach too.

“If you wan be very good mechanic today, you gat to dey read, you gat to do research, or else you go spoil pipo motor well well.” Na so im tok.

Video by Faith Ilevbare