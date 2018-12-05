Young Kano model Zainab Safiyanu say e dey pain her say her city no get single modelling agency wey go help her career.

Zee as many pipo dey call her tell BBC News Pidgin say e neva tey wey she return from di Toronto Fashion show for Lagos wia she shock some pipo.

"Afta we finish di first round, di organisers come bring some skimpy dresses say oya make we wear enta runway. Na dia I tell dem say no, say e dey against wetin I stand for so dem come give me di wan wey cover my bodi," she tok.

Di computer science graduate yan say she always dey travel go Abuja or Lagos for modelling things and she wish say she fit do dem for Kano.

Image copyright Bappancey

"Pipo wey inspire me plenti. Agbani Darego, Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid na some of dem."

Commissioner of Commerce and Tourism for Kano State Ahmed Rabiu say no be goment suppose provide modelling agencies for di state.

"Yes na true say Kano no get single modelling agency for now, but make pipo no forget say no be goment dey create modelling agencies. Our own na to create enabling environment," im tok.

"E neva too tey wey our govnor visit China and one of di agreements wey im sign with di Chinese na how dia pipo go come build di largest textile industry for di kontri for Kano. Dat go make pipo wey dey make clothes plenti and go open space for modelling agencies to start work.

Image copyright Bappancey

"But make una no forget say di kain modelling wey we go do or support has to dey in line with our religion and culture because we get our own clothes and everything. We no go do wetin oda kontris or cultures dey do in di name of modelling," im add.

Di commissioner add say di new Vocational training centre wey di goment go launch for Zaria Road go include young girls like Zee wey wan do modelling and dem go get pipo to train and guide dem.

Story: Mansur Abubakar