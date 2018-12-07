Why I sponsor bill make goment officials send dia pikin go public school - Ogun

One lawmaker wey sponsor bill for Nigeria House of Representatives say make public officials no dey send dia pikin go school for abroad, say e propose di bill to epp di standard of education for Nigeria.

Hon. Sergius Ose Ogun wey represent Esan North/South constituency of Edo State, tell BBC Pidgin say na shame say public school for Nigeria dey below standard because those wey suppose fix am dey steal di moni take cari dia pikin go school abroad.

"All goment appointee, legislators, politicians and oda civil servant dem must ensure say dia pikin school for di kontri and if dem go take dem abroad, dem must prove and show how dem get di moni," Na so Ogun tok.

On Wednesday, di bill no see road to take become law as members vote to drop am.