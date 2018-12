'Many pipo dey fear say if you save pipo inside water you no go survive, but I enta save seven'

Wen one 18 seater bus get accident fall inside river wit plenti passengers inside, pipo wey see as e happun dey fear to enta di river, but dis woman rush enta di river and rescue seven pipo.

She say she no know wetin ginger her to save di pipo; "I no just know di spirit wey enta me, I no know. I was like 'go you fit make am, go you fit make am".

Consider Oworo wey be petty trader from Kolo town for Ogbia local goment, Bayelsa State south south Nigeria dey married and get six pikins - 3 boys and 3 girls.

Di accident happun for Okogbe Bridge Port Harcourt. Apart from 7 pipo wey she save plus anoda one wey one man save, 8 odas die for di accident inside water,

Some pipo tink say na Angel na im just come save di pipo den disappear. As she bring out di last pesin, she just waka go. Di survivors no collect her phone number or even her picture.

Madam Consider tell BBC Pidgin say dat day for October wey di accident happun, she bin dey one commercial bus dey return from Mbiama market to Port Harcourt wia she go buy wetin she dey sell, dem see pipo gada for di bridge dey shout for help say accident happen.

Di pipo wey follow her bin no wan allow her wen she say she wan enta di water go help di victims because dem say "pesin wey dey go save pipo for water no dey survive".

She give pipo dia her eight months old daughter wey bin dey wit her come enta di river.

Image example Na di Okobge bridge where di accident happun be dis

Already one man don bring out one pesin but anoda man bin dey struggle to bring out anoda pesin so she go help bring two of dem out den take over bring out 7 oda pipo.

Wen BBC Pidgin go see her for her house for Rumuosi village for Ozuoba Obio Akpor local gofment for Rivers State, she say since she help those pipo na so so wahala begin follow her and her family.

She say "Starting from dat very day, as I reach house, dem carri two of my pikins come back from school say dem dey sick".

Consider say she loose evritin she go buy for market dat day, di small pickin she carri go market also fall sick since dat.

"Na so so spiritual attack we dey get since dat day plus mysterious sickness" na so Consider tok.

"About two nights ago, some mammy girls come to my house sharp one o'clock for night. Dem come warm me say why I rescue dose pipo, say who give me di mind to rescue dem but I challenge dem say di pesin wey give me di power na Almighty God, make dem go ask am."

"Even wen I reach di middle of di river, bad tins begin enta my mind. What if you loose your life? Dis na flood season, python and many tins dey evriwia as water don bring out many tins from forest".

"What if you lost your life, wetin be your gain? I was like blood of Jesus, blood of Jesus cover me! Na di blood of Jesus wey carry me go dia bring me back safely."

Since di accident, only two families from di seven pipo she save don contact her to thank am say she save dia pesin. She never see or hear from di odas.

Na eight bodies dem recover from di river after di eight pipo wey save from dat accident.

Some family members wey dia pipo bin dey di bus na im organise local divers to go search di water wey dem come recover di bodies.