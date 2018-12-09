Image copyright Aisha Buhari

Di wife of Nigeria president Aisha Buhari dey enta news from time to time ontop some comment wey she dey make wey dey ginger pipo.

If no be against her husband goment e go be im political party.

Four times d president wife use mouth shake table

Di latest na video wey trend wia she dey tell Nigerians to fight di "two men" wey dey make her husband goment no dey progress.

Although she no mention di two men name, she say "15.4 million pipo vote for dis goment, but now two men come take ova, we no go accept am".

For di video, she say "where Nigerian men dey? instead of dem to come out to fight di two men, dem dey dia dey lick dia shoe".

Dat no be di only time di president wife dey open mouth tok about wetin dey go on inside her husband goment.

'APC no do well'

For October 2018, Aisha Buhari post for all her verified social page dey bad-mouth APC wey be her husband party.

Inside di post, Mrs Buhari accuse ruling All Progressives Congress Party, say dem do wayo wella for most of di primaries di party do.

She even provoke for di APC National Chiarmo Adams Oshiomhole say im wey be 'Comrade/Activist' yet impunity-by force power dey happun under im watch.

Pipo wey see di post no believe am at first, some even dey wonda weda yahoo-yahoo boyz don hack her social media accounts

'I no go support my husband for 2019 election'

For 2016, Aisha tell her husband say she no dey sure say she go support am for di 2019 election unless im do some changes for im goment.

Dat time Aisha Buhari tell BBC say "di president no know most of im top officials, say out of 50 pipo wey im appoint, im no know 45 pipo and me wey be im wife for 27 years no know dem".

Na dat statement make president Mohammadu Buhari make im own statement wey make pipo begin tok wen im say "I no know which political party my wife belong, but she belong to my kitchen and my living room and di oda room".

Two senators inside video

For January 2018, wife of Nigeria president, Aisha Buhari cause kasala on top social media again. Dis time, na becos she share some videos of two senators wey no support her husband, on top her official Twitter handle.

Di two senators wey talk for di videos wey Aisha Buhari share na Senator Isah Misau and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce.

Afta she share those videos, Nigerians jump on top social media dey tok say di First Lady na di number one opposition to di goment of her husband.

