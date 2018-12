Image copyright HOTR Lagos Image example Top stars wey perform for Experience 13

Di Experience season 13 shelle for Lagos South West Nigeria. Top music stars from all ova di world full ground for di occasion.

Na Dr. Paul Adefarasin of House on The Rock Church organise di event.

10 top stars to expect for 'The Experience 13'

Dis na some of di stars wey perform and how dem appear for di night.

Image copyright HOTR Lagos Image example Travis Greene na American Gospel musician and pastor

Image copyright HOTR Lagos Image example Glowreeyah Braimah na gospel artiste, songwriter, lawyer and social responsibility advocate.

Image copyright HOTR Lagos Image example Emmanuel Benjamin a. k. a. Eben na multiple award winner for music. Na im sing di song 'Imela papa'.

Image copyright HOTR Lagos Image example Tope Alabi na worship minister, music composer and actress

Image copyright HOTR Lagos Image example Natheniel Bassey na ogbonge Nigerian worship minister, trumpeter, songwriter and music producer

Image copyright HOTR Lagos Image example Mike Aremu na musician wey dey play sax. Im follow for stars wey begin grow for House on di Rock Church.

Image copyright HOTR Lagos Image example Ada Ehi na Nigerian international Gospel music minister, songwriter.

Image copyright HOTR Lagos Image example Donnie McClurkin na American singer and minister wey don win plenti ogbonge awards.

Image copyright HOTR Lagos Image example Kirk Franklin na gospel artiste, speaker, New York Times bestselling book writer, businessman and humanitarian.

Image copyright HOTR Lagos Image example Don Moen na American singer, songwriter, pastor and producer of Christian worship music.

Image copyright HOTR Lagos Image example Vicki Yohe na international gospel artiste. Na she sing 'because of who you are'.